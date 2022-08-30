Nia Sharma leaves no chance to take social media by storm with her breathtakingly hot photos. However, sometimes her stunning pictures lead to trolling leaving everyone shocked. Recently, the actress received criticism for her different looks when she was spotted at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoots. Jamai Raja star was recently subjected to trolls when she was seen wearing a frilled red dress.

However, the actress has now broken her silence on the same. Nia said that nobody is a star today and once should know their reality by staying grounded,

Breaking her silence on dealing with trolls, Nia Sharma told ETimes, “I have had the brush with the reality where I’ve had humongous trolling also, I have dealt with it nicely, genuinely. But now it’s the time when I want to earn the respect of everyone that hey she can take the show away, she will work hard. The only way is to be grounded, know your reality where you stand and not be delusional about your stardom.

“Nobody is a star today, you have to work hard only then you can go ahead. Be delusional about the self-proclaimed star you are, I don’t want to be that,” Nia Sharma added further.

A while back we reported what the Naagin actress had to say about her return to TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia Sharma told the portal, “I know I don’t have plan B and backup in life. ‘Joh hai Yehi hai’ and if today at this stage, in this field I don’t work hard, I will be wiped out of this industry, or from the face of the earth. I don’t want that. I don’t want to go into anonymity. I want to grow ahead in life and I want to be known and famous for my work and not for any other thing. I want that respect from people and not be judged for the dresses I wear or styling I do. Enough of grabbing attention for this or that.”

That apart, the Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behan actress also defended her ‘Kaam nahi hai’ statement that she made earlier before and said people misunderstood her statement. She added that work was coming her way but she was waiting for something great projects like JDJ to give a nod to.

