Tinsel town diva, Nia Sharma never leaves a chance to grab headlines. Be it her opening up about being out of work, or her recent appearance for her upcoming dance reality show. After a break, the diva is back to the sets and this time she will be seen shaking a leg on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After being trolled for her fringe dress as she was spotted for the JDJ shoot, she was once again subjected to trolls.

Recently, the actress was spotted by paps at the JDJ bash, which also saw many celebs including the judges Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, along with the contestants in attendance.

For the bash, Nia Sharma was seen wearing an off-white raised flower corset top which she had paired with white denim. She sported her attire with a half braid while letting the other half hair down. While posing for the paps, the diva was seen grooving to the JDJ’s theme song. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, she was subjected to trolls for her actions. Netizens compared her to internet sensations like Rakhi Sawant and Uorfi Javed.

Check out the comments below:

Earlier, Nia Sharma had spoken up about not getting work in TV. The actress had called herself a ‘beggar’ who’s in need of work. She had told Bollywood Bubble, “Hum woh log nahi hai jo voluntarily breaks lenge (I am not that person who will take breaks voluntarily). I am not in that position. I’m still a beggar, who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that I need a break. I will never need a break in my life. I need work. I want work.”

“At the same time, yes, I choose. I want to wait for the right one. And woh waiting kabhi apki 6 mahine hoti hai, kabhi saalon lag jaate hai, kabhi char saal lag jaate hai (And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year long, or it can take years too). That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, I feel really bad, very very let down at times,” the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant had added.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nia Sharma? Do let us know by dropping your comments below.

