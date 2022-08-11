Bigg Boss has seen many fights over its long journey of 15 seasons. While the series brings in different participants every new season, hardcore BB fans do remember moments from the previous seasons to date. One such moment from season 1 was when Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and controversial queen Rakhi Sawant had gone into a brutal war of words.

While Rupali now is one of the most recognised and adored television actresses, there was a time when the actress who is always known for her humble nature had turned into an angry beast.

For the unversed, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Rakhi Sawant were the inaugural members of the first season of Bigg Boss. While the two had immense love and friendship between them, the tag team didn’t last long as they started to have bitter fights by the end of the show. In the show, Rupali was called a ‘crybaby’ as she used to end up crying over everything. She was a good friend of Ravi Kishan who too was a part of Bigg Boss at the time but fans had a different idea about their relationship. While fans shipped their relationship together, it was revealed that it was Rakhi who had initiated the gossip. These silly pranks on her one day left Rupali channelising all her anger on Rakhi.

It was noted by the media outlet India Forums that Rupali Ganguly’s friend had opened up about the said fight saying that “Rupali was very upset with Rakhi because of her link-up with Ravi, as it was Rakhi who started their relationship gossip,” adding that the Anupamaa actress was fed up of Rakhi Sawant’s behaviour. On the other hand, Rupali also gave in her words talking about Rakhi calling her a “third-grade actress“.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Rupali will be tying a rakhi to Akshay Kumar when he arrives on the reality show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ to promote his film ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Calling Akshay her Rakhi brother, Rupali said, “Akshay and I go way back. He is my rakhi brother. We lost touch for a while when he became such a big personality. It gets a bit awkward after a while.”

