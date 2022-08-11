From the past few days ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna has become the talk of the town owing to the comments he made about girls in a viral video. Time and again the actor often grabbed headlines for the controversial statements he makes in interviews or on self-shot videos. Apart from his portrayal of Shaktimaan, he is also known for his role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. The actor earlier came under netizens’ radar when he made misogynistic remarks on the MeToo movement.

Advertisement

In the latest viral video, the actor left netizens fuming when he once again made misogynistic remarks against girls who desire s*x. The actor was slammed left right and centre.

Advertisement

Now in the latest update, an FIR has been filed against Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna for his below-the-belt comments against girls. Earlier reports suggest that the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, sought an FIR against the actor after she a notice to the Delhi Cyber Cell and asked them to file an FIR against the actor for his derogatory and ‘misogynistic’ remarks against women.

Now according to India Today, an FIR has been lodged against Mukesh Khanna for the viral video. Reacting to the backlash he told PTI, “People have trolled me in the past also by watching only a small or certain part of the video. People should see this entire video first. My only purpose was to make the youth aware about the sex racket. I am not talking about the general relationship between a man and a woman. I respect women.”

In the video, Mukesh Khanna was heard saying, “Koi bhi ladki kisi ladke ko kahe ki, ‘I want to have s*x with you’, woh ladki ladki nahi hai, woh dhandha kar rahi h. Kyunki iss tarah ke nirlaj baatein koi sabya samaj ki ladki kabhi nhi karegi. Agar woh karti h toh woh sabya samaj ki nhi hai. woh uska dhandha h yeh. Aap usme bhaagi daar mat baniye.” (If any girl says I want to have s*x with you, she’s not a girl, she is a s*x worker because a girl from good society will not say something shameless like this. I request you not to be part of this.)”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Raju Srivastava Put On Ventilator Post Health Deteriorates Despite Treatment For Heart Attack? “His Brain Is Not Functioning,” Confirms Close Friend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram