ZEE5's Upcoming Web Series Duranga Is A Intriguing Romantic Thriller

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, Duranga is a Hindi adaptation of the South Korean series Flower of Evil that starred Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won in key roles. Duranga is one of ZEE5’s most eagerly awaited projects and will make its platform debut on 19th August. Actor Gulshan Devaiah, well-known for his work in Hunterrr, Hate Story, and Shaitan, is paired up with popular actress Drashti Dhami in the show. Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar, and Hera Mishra are also featured in the romantic thriller.

Trailer

In the trailer, Samit plays the role of a “perfect” husband to his inspector wife Ira. He is a talented cook, a caring spouse, and a compassionate parent. In addition, he kills individuals on the street under the guise of Abhishek, a wanted felon. Drashti is on a mission to identify the murderer as an investigative officer.

Plot

The love story of Samit and Ira develops over the course of three distinct timeframes and is explored in the plot of the romantic thriller series. Samit maintains the façade of a model spouse to his detective wife Ira while concealing a dark past. Ira and her coworkers are forced to face the possibility that their seemingly ideal husband may be keeping something from her as they begin inspecting the string of mysterious killings

Cast

The main cast of the web series Duranga are as follows:

● Gulshan Devaiah

● Drashti Dhami

● Zakir Hussain

● Barkha Bisht

● Rajesh Khattar

● Divya Sheth

● Abhijit Khandkekar

● Hera Mishra

How to Stream Duranga On ZEE5 Global?

Premium subscribers can watch the web series online on ZEE5. The steps to watch the Duranga are listed below.

Step1: First, visit the website or download the ZEE5 app.

Step2: Create an account with ZEE5.

Step3: Sign up for the streaming service.

Step4: To find Duranga, use the search box.

Step5: Choose the episode of the series.

Step6: After deciding on your favorite video quality, you can enjoy watching the web series.

On August 19, 2022, all episodes of the thriller web series will be available on the ZEE5 Global streaming services. Click here to view the trailer if you haven’t already.

