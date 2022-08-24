Nia Sharma is currently busy preparing for the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikh Lajaa’. The beauty will be competing this season opposite some of the biggest names in the television industry including Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shilpa Shinde to name a few and her fans are already rooting for her. Earlier today, Nia was spotted donning a glittery fringe outfit which came with a cute top and shorts and now netizens are reacting to her video and trolling her while calling ‘shameless’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nia is quite popular on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram. The beauty also happens to be active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a sneak-peak of her day to day life to her fans there. Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared the official promo of her entering the reality show and her fans are going gaga over the announcement already.

Talking about her latest appearance, Nia Sharma was spotted in a red-coloured fringe glittery outfit that came with a cute top and shorts. She styled the look with golden and red coloured ballerinas and looked pretty in the same.

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Sadak pe khade hoke chaddi dikha rahi hai .. shameless.” Another user commented, “I hate this girl for no reason xD😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Yaar kya dekh liya, pura mood kharab kar diya 🙄🙄🙄🙄” A fourth user commented, “Ye ab pagla Gaye hai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nia Sharma for her latest outing look? Tell us in the space below.

