Nawazuddin Siddiqui is coming in a new avatar in his next movie Haddi. He is looking absolutely glamorous in his drag look, and fans are showering lots of love on the actor. However, there’s a group of people who compared Nawaz’s look to Archana Puran Singh. Now, the veteran actress broke the silence on the same and spoke about it. Read on to know what she said.

Advertisement

Archana can recently be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been coming to the show as the guest judge and received a lot of appreciation from the audience. However, ever since the first look of Haddi was released, she might be getting numerous notifications from the netizens. Why? Well, scroll down to get the scoop!

Advertisement

As soon as the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s drag look of the film Haddi surfaced online, netizens were quick to find similarities between his look and Archana Puran Singh’s look. While one wrote, “First I thought she was Archana Puran Singh,” another one commented, “I thought Archana Puran Singh sitting, tremendously decked up.” One of the netizens penned, “Archana Puran Singh mam aap nawaz sir ke jaise kyu lg rhe ho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Finally, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh talked about the confusion and clarified what could have made the audience think that it’s her. Talking about the same, she said, “It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show).”

When asked what are her thoughts about the comparison, Archana shared, “All I can say is its a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible.”

Well, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haddi look is definitely unrecognisable, but it’s not Archana Puran Singh. What do you think about the comparisons? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: “Aamir Khan’s Statement Was Dragged By Hindu Extremists, Simply Because He’s Muslim… Raksha Bandhan Is From 30 Years Ago”: Uorfi Javed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram