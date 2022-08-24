Jannat Zubair has made a lot of noise over her no-kissing policy. The beauty has been a part of the television world ever since she was 9. She has bagged some popular shows like Maharana Pratap, Tu Aashiqui among others but was always sure of one thing – that she wouldn’t kiss on-screen! And guess what? The policy is for a lifetime. Scroll below for her latest statement.

If one remembers, Jannat got into a controversy when she refused to kiss her co-star Ritvik Arora in Tu Aashiqui. Her mother also got into a spat with the producers and the makers started looking for a replacement. Later, things were sorted out but the actress stuck to her no–kissing policy.

Currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jannat Zubair set the records straight about her policy. She told The Indian Express, “That has been the policy and will be so for life. If it wasn’t a well-thought plan, I don’t think it would have made to the headlines. This is also the reason why I am not focussing on OTT at all.”

Jannat Zubair also has a logical reason behind it all. She continued, “Most of my followers are young. There is a lot of pressure to make content accordingly as you cannot take a risk. In today’s time, the word ‘follow’ is believed to be in the literal sense as everyone is copying whatever you do. Thus one has to be careful about the content that you put out.”

Well, that certainly does make sense!

Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair is currently the youngest contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is competing with Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, and Shivangi Joshi among others for the winning trophy.

