The boycott trend has clouded Bollywood like never before. Whether it was Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan or now Liger, netizens are spreading negativity towards every new film. But Karan Johar is prone to this hate as he has faced it multiple times before for his controversial show, Koffee With Karan. Scroll below to know why he finds the hate ‘entertaining’.

Advertisement

Koffee With Karan began in 2005. Ever since, a lot of Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone among others have graced the couch. There have been heaps of controversies, some manifestations of love and a lot of fallouts because of the show. But the fact that it still intrigues the audience is all that a creator needs from the audience.

Advertisement

Karan Johar in a recent conversation with The Hindu spoke about the hatred, and trolls that come his way for Koffee With Karan. “So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it?,” he questioned.

Karan Johar continued, “I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much.”

Well, what Karan Johar said definitely makes sense!

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will witness Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor grace the Koffee couch.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Sidharth Shukla Was Falsely Accused Of Drunk Driving & Beating A Man & The Actual Truth Around The Controversy Left Everyone Shook!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram