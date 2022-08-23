Bigg Boss season 13 winner and TV Industry’s heartthrob Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise still has us all shaken up. The actor enjoyed a massive fan following since his amazing shows as well as his stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality shows.

Sidharth has left a huge imprint on his fans with his goodwill and caring nature. The actor never failed to impress his fans and win their hearts each time with his motivational thoughts. The Balika Vadhu actor has always embraced all his perfections and imperfections openly leaving everyone super proud to be called his fans.

However, there was a time when the late Sidharth Shukla was roped into a nasty controversy leaving many shell shocked. The actor was once slammed and accused of drunk driving and beating up a man. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

For the unversed, a few years ago Sidharth Shukla was in a huge fix after a man in a video accused the actor of drunk driving and beating him. Because of Sidharth’s straightforward nature (which usually is appreciated by his fans) the actor had earned himself the tag of being rude and an angry young man. Thus whatever was told in the video was immediately accepted by many that the late actor was at fault.

However, the truth was far from what was being shared on social media. It was later revealed that Sidharth Shukla’s brother-in-law met a couple from his office who mentioned that some goons were troubling them. That’s when Sidharth and his brother-in-law helped the couple by catching the goons and taking them to the police. The shocking truth left his fan enraged over the fake video that led to the actor’s image being tarnished.

When asked to share his take on the same during an interview, Sidharth revealed that he was disheartened over the controversy. He had said, “It’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one.” He also added, “It leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay.”

