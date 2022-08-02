Sidharth Shukla – the actor who has a place for himself in our hearts with shows like Balika Vadhu, Broken But Beautiful 3 and Dil Se Dil Tak, is no more among us. On September 2, 2021, the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 contestant suffered a heart attack at the age of 40 and breathed his last. His friends, family and fans have been missing him dearly.

Remembering him once more, a pap page took to social media and shared an old video of him interacting with them. Scroll below to check it out and read what fans have to say.

A while ago, a paparazzi page – run by photographer Viral Bhayani, shared a video of the late Sidharth Shukla on social media. Sharing the throwback video – a clip of the Bigg Boss 13 winner interacting with the media on a film – to the music of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ the pap page captioned it, “The Love is beyond space and time. It always reaches out to the one you are missing. ❣ Throwback to this awdorable clip of Sidharth when we papped him at his shoot 💕 Because there needs to be no specific day to miss you, we do it everyday Sid. 💫👑”

The clip shows Sidharth Shukla dressed in a pair of blue jeans and a navy blue t-shirt with the words ‘Sport+’ on it. The actor – who wore slippers, waved to the cameramen present before heading to complete his commitments.

The short clip has made Sidharth Shukla emotional and they have held nothing back while pouring their hearts out in the pap’s comments section. One Sushant fan wrote, “For a while I taught he was papped today 😦😦😦😦 that 2 sec happiness before reality strike 💔💔” Another added, “Sidharth miss you a lot 😢” while a third commented, “Please come back” Another reply on the post read, “Miss you champ you’re missed everyday No one like you😢 ❤️”

While many more dropped in comments of ‘Miss you,’ hearts, and love, others wrote “Oh god I felt like he is papped today 💔,” “Felt he’s back…” and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video, as of going online, has received over 43.5K likes and thousands of comments. Sidharth Shukla is still missed a lot by many.

