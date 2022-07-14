Expect the unexpected from Shehnaaz Gill. The actress always manages to surprise her fans with something different and melts their hearts. In a new recreation, she has channelled her inner Taylor Swift as she performs on Blank Space. Sidharth Shukla fans are emotional and below is all they have to say.

Advertisement

As most know, English has not been the most comfortable space for Sana. One can recall how she used to struggle to speak the language even inside Bigg Boss 13, but her cuteness made it all worth it. Cut to today, she’s recreating songs by Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello among others. Quite a journey it has been, isn’t it?

Advertisement

In the latest video posted on her Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill could be seen dressed in a blue crop top and white wide-leg jeans. She complimented her look with nude heels. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress grabbed eyeballs when she performed Blank Space by Taylor Swift and how she matched every word with her action was phenomenal.

In fact, she flaunted her cute and hot avatar just as required in the music video. Shehnaaz Gill fans were impressed but it was Sidharth Shukla fans who got emotional as they embraced her transformation over the years.

A user wrote, “This girl is Next big thing”

“Sid.ki.sherni.sana,” another commented.

Another remembered Sidharth Shukla and shared, “bhai kidhar ho, dekho apni moti ko . miss u bhai.”

“The balance she makes of cutness nd hotness is unmatchable,” a comment read.

“Shining star,” wrote another.

“Sid would be proud,” a user commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be making her big bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Her look from the sets recently went viral all across social media platforms.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Erica Fernandes Exposes The Dark Side Of This Industry, Getting Fat/Thin-Shamed, Says “I Lost Work… Was Replaced Because I Was Thin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram