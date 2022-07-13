Television hottie Tejasswi Prakash is loved by many and the reasons for the same keep changing from time to time. From her acting chops to her fashion sense the Bigg Boss 15 winner always makes the headlines – and she’s done it once more.

During a recent appearance for a children’s talent show, Tejasswi turned into Disney’s Princess Jasmine and the resemblance is uncanny. Looking at her slaying the look, we wish her boyfriend Karan Kundrra could become our very own Aladdin.

For the shoot of the finale episode of Dance Deewane Junior, telly world’s s*xy ‘Naagin’ Tejasswi Prakash channelled her inner Disney Princess in a bright blue two-piece ensemble complete with gold embroidery and crystal & stone work. In it, she looked like a live-action version of Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine.

In the pictures and videos now going viral on social media, Tejasswi Prakash looks nothing less than Disney royalty. Her two-piece attire consisted of a blue blouse with a silver net over it and silver stone work on it. It also features stones of a darker blue shade along its center, necklines and arms. The blowy blue pants featured gold embroidery along its waist with blue stones scattered across it.

But Tejasswi’s Princess Jasmine resemblance didn’t end there. The Bigg Boss 15 winner completed her ensemble with a beautiful blue and white tiara pretty similar to the one the Disney Princess is seen wearing. She accessoried the look with blue and gold (featuring a pattern similar to that of her pants) mittens and dangling earrings.

For her hair and makeup, Tejasswi Prakash opted for a puffed hairdo and braid while her makeup was simple and comprised of a peach-shaded lip stain, Sparky eyes and nothing else to take away her natural beauty.

Looking at her dressed as a Disney Princess instead of the s* xy and killer ‘Naagin’ is something we didn’t expect -ever. Karan Kundrra can you turn Aladdin soon?

