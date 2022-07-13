Erica Fernandes charmed everyone right from her debut show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, although the show is already over but her popularity grew tremendously. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actress spoke about getting body shamed for being thin. She even recalled the time when she lost work due to her body type. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Other than Kuch Rang…, the actress was also seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, where she played the iconic character Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari. Before entering the small screen industry, Erica was also part of some South Indian films, that include, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Galipatam, and Buguri.

Erica Fernandes recently spoke about being called out for her body type, however, the actress says she has gained some weight due to age. As quoted by Hindustan Times, the actress said, “We are living in a world where people either fat shame you, or thin shame you. We, as individuals, need to stay strong and face. There was a point in my life when I just couldn’t gain weight. It is only now that I have started to gain a little weight because of age.”

Further, Erica Fernandes states, that she lost out on some projects for being thin, “When it came to work, it became a major issue. I lost work because I could not gain weight. In fact, there were projects from which I was replaced because I was thin. Once, I went and shot the project for a few days and then I was replaced because I was thin.”

Giving perfect response to people who body shame her, the actress says, “Even today, I get body-shamed, with people saying you are so thin, look at your legs, look at your hands, why don’t you gain some weight, why don’t you eat some more. I just want to tell those people, go to the mirror, and first look at yourself before criticising someone else. Only, when you are not happy with yourself, then you start pinpointing other people.”

Sharing her views on the industry’s obsession with a perfect body, Erica Fernandes shares, “If you look at the whole industry, here, they (people and makers) will not take people who are not in a particular body type. If you see today’s heroes, all of them are only working towards having lean bodies and having six-pack abs. But that doesn’t define a hero or a perfect man. However, everyone is only working in direction.”

