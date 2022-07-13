YouTuber Gaurav Taneja who goes by his channel name, Flying Beast, has lately been all over social media and it has very little to do with content he has created. He was arrested by the Noida police after his wife booked a metro coach as a surprise for his birthday. What followed was a meme fest on social media and looks like Taneja himself has been quite involved in it. A bunch of brands also jumped on the bandwagon and one tweet by the food delivering app Zomato is now going viral for its hilarious nature.

For the unversed, YouTube sensation, popular by the name Flying Beast enjoys a massive fan following of 7.58 million at the moment. He gives out fitness advice through his video streaming channel and apart from this, also keeps his followers entertained through frequent vlogs. His recent arrest was also a testament to the fact that he is not just famous for his work and his fans genuinely like him for his fun personality.

After Gaurav Taneja’s arrest and release on the same day, social media surfaced with a variety of memes about the bizarre incident and it soon became a trending topic of discussion as well. Brands on Twitter and Instagram were quick to jump at the opportunity as well and one of them was the ever-updated social media team of Zomato.

They put up a hilarious question about people in Noida not calling for a cake in metro trains anymore and guess what, Gaurav Taneja decided to add on to the joke as well. “wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at metro station since yesterday”, Zomato wrote.

wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at metro station since yesterday — zomato (@zomato) July 11, 2022

As a response, Gaurav Taneja said, “Hi @zomato, want to plan a surprise for my wife’s birthday.” Have a look.

Hi @zomato , want to plan a surprise for my wife’s birthday. https://t.co/shIstqqRnM — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 12, 2022

