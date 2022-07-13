The 2022 Emmy Awards nomination were announced some hours ago and it’s rejoicing time for team Euphoria. The HBO show, featuring Zendaya in the lead, has earned 16 noms – including Outstanding Drama Series, lead acting (female) and more.

Advertisement

While the show earning 16 nominations at one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment is a big thing, the Spider-Man actress has made history. Read on to how.

Advertisement

At just 25, Zendaya has made history at the Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest woman ever nominated for producing. In addition to this, she has also now become the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever at the Emmys. The actress nabbed a total of four nominations.

For her role as Rue in HBO’s hit Euphoria, Zendaya earned a nom in the Outstanding Lead Actress category. With two songs submitted in the original music and lyrics category — ‘Elliot’s Song’ from the episode ‘All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name’ and ‘I’m Tired’ from the episode ‘You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can’ – the actress picked up two additional mentions. Interestingly, these nominations for acting and songwriting also made Zen the first Black woman (and second Black person) to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year at the Emmys.

Her fourth nom grab was as an executive producer as the much-loved teenage drama was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series.

Taking to Instagram, soon after the Emmy Awards 2022 nominations were announced, the Dune actress shared a celebratory post. In it, she wrote, “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has made history at the Emmys. In 2020, the actress etched her name in the Emmy Award book by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (she was 24 at the time), and the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower Sparks Excitement About Vecna’s Fate In Season 5 While We’re Still Soaking In The 4th Season, “You’ll Have To Hold Your Breath”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram