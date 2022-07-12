Karan Johar is here with his chat show Koffee with Karan season 7, the latest season seems promising as it has some interesting guests lined up. After Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the next episode will feature Bollywood BFF Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor taking over the coffee couch. To spice up the show, KJo asks Sara about her crush and the actress says Vijay Deverakonda, leaving the Dhadak actress in splits.

Other than them, other celebrity guests include, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

The teaser from this week’s episode of Koffee with Karan features Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. In one of the segments, KJo asks Sara, “Who is her crush or the person she wants to date today”. The actress says, ‘no..no..no,’ However, later she can be heard taking Vijay Deverakonda’s name.

Listening to the revelation made by Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor is seen giggling while Karan Johar asks the Roohi actress if she’s with Vijay Deverakonda. To this, Sara asks Kapoor if she likes the Arjun Reddy star, while Janhvi says, ‘what is this yaar.’ Later, Karan asks the Kedarnath star why her ex is her ex, the actress replies, “Because he is everyone’s ex.” Her answer leaves, KJo and Janhvi in splits.

Karan took to his Instagram and shared the interesting teaser and wrote, “Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best! Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!”

