The great Khali is a former WWE champion and gained a lot of limelight after he appeared in Bigg Boss 4. Meanwhile, the wrestler is on the news after he allegedly slapped a toll plaza employee and the video has now gone viral on various social media platforms. However, Khali too shared a video where he clarified what actually happened and claimed how they misbehaved with him. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the wrestler had entered Salman Khan-led BB season 4 as a wild card contestant. Although he reached the finale but ended up as a runner-up, the TV actress Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner taking home the trophy and prize money of Rs 1 Crore.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, a video was recently shared by a Twitter user where the Great Khali is seen encircled by toll plaza workers after one of the employees accused him of slapping. Reportedly, the incident happened while the former wrestler was travelling from Jalandhar to Karnal and stopped at Ladowal toll plaza near Punjab’s Phillaur area.

As per the video shared by Twitterati, the Great Khali and the toll plaza employees can be seen arguing after one of the staff members claimed the wrestler slapped him. They even put barricades in front of his car so that they can’t move. In the clip, a worker can be heard saying, “Why did you raise your hand at the boy? Here you slapped him. Why did you slap him? You were asked for an ID card, show the ID card. Show the ID card.” Responding to that, Khali said, “I don’t have the ID card.”

#Khali allegedly slaps a toll plaza employee at #Ladowal toll plaza. this after Toll plaza employees allegedly bully him, call him a #monkey pic.twitter.com/WnY1meLrV9 — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) July 12, 2022

To ease the situation, police could be seen interfering while the former Bigg Boss contestant and the toll plaza workers were telling their versions. Later, when the worker had removed the barricade another was seen trying to block the way but the wrestler stopped him and moved toward his car. On the other hand, the toll employees are seen mocking him for his walking style and even allegedly callled him monkey.

Later, Khali took to his Instagram and spoke about the incident, he wrote, “While going to karnal, toll tax employee of Phillaur stopped my car and misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, he ruthlessly passed racist comments also used bad words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)



Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Makes Kavita Kaushik ‘Puke’ As She Calls It A ‘Bad Experience’ Post Taking A Jibe At Salman Khan For Being ‘Disinterested’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram