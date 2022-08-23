A while ago, Kapil Sharma shared a picture of himself on Instagram revealing that his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is coming back to television soon. The comedian didn’t reveal the date yet but left the fans excited and amid the announcement, we have got you the salaries of the cast members of the show and it’ll leave your mind boggled. From Kapil, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek to Kiku Sharda, we would be revealing some hefty pay cheques in the television industry, so brace yourself!

TKSS happens to be one of the most popular shows in the country. It enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and every weekend celebrities come to promote their biggies on the show.

Let’s decode the salaries of The Kapil Sharma Show cast below:

Kapil Sharma –

According to reports, the comedian and host is charging a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh per episode. Earlier, Kapil was paid Rs 30 lakh per episode which means, he got a hike of Rs 20 lakh and we’re now losing our minds. Well, it only makes sense, he’s undoubtedly the best in the business and fans love him like crazy.

Krushna Abhishek –

Krushna’s popularity has multiplied ever since he became a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor plays different characters on the show including Sapna, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra and all his characters are massively popular among his fans. He’s reportedly charging Rs 10-12 lakh per episode for the new season.

Bharti Singh –

Bharti is one of the most successful female comedians in the country and is quite popular too on social media. Singh is reportedly charging Rs 10-12 lakh per episode for the new season, same as Krushna Abhishek.

Sumona Chakravarti –

The beauty has been a part of the show ever since the beginning. For the new season, Sumona is reportedly getting paid around Rs 6-7 lakh per episode.

Kiku Sharda –

Kiku happens to be a pivotal character in the show and is reportedly charging Rs 5-6 lakh per episode.

Chandan Prabhakar –

Chandan became popular with The Kapil Sharma Show and is reportedly charging Rs 7 lakh per episode. He happens to be one of the closest pals of Kapil and has become popular post the success of the show.

Archana Puran Singh –

Archana who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu has become a pivotal part of the show. Without her laughter, the show feels incomplete and the actress is reportedly getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Here are the salaries of The Kapil Sharma Show cast for the upcoming season.

