Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after featuring alongside Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and co. on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who is now in the news for starring alongside Khan in Bhaijaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), has made the headlines as she talks about her early 20s.

Advertisement

In a recent chat, Ms Gill got candid about several things she did while she was young and decided to enter showbiz. From leaving home to blocking her family’s numbers and even encountering & dealing with rude, unsavoury people – read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that her family wasn’t entirely supportive of her decision to join the film industry. While stating that she loves her parents, she also revealed that she didn’t pay heed to their warnings. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant said in Hindi, “My dreams are my own, and I will do whatever it takes to realise them.”

Talking about the lengths she went through in order to fulfil her dreams, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I ran away from home. They couldn’t locate me. I returned only when I became famous.” Adding that this happened around the time she was 22 or 23, the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress said, “I was making around Rs 15000, living in a PG, I would go for shoots regularly. They’d keep calling me, but I’d put the phone numbers of my family on a blocked list, even though I was very attached to my grandmother.”

She added, “I wanted to prove myself before talking to them. But patience pays off. And now, they’re all proud of me.” In the same conversation, Shehnaaz added that she was ‘a child’ when she ran away and that she crossed paths with many unsavoury people during that time. Gill revealed, “I made a lot of mistakes because I didn’t know any better, but I kept ploughing on.”

While Shehnaaz Gill admitted that she knew when she was being taken for a ride by people who didn’t care for her, she added that she has now forgiven them and moved forward. She also stated that her bad experiences taught her to prioritise herself and to choose who she associates herself with.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill last starred in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Her next projects include Farhad Samji’s Bhaijaan alongside Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Pooja Hegde.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reveals Slipping Into Depression After Being Jobless For Years, Says “Professionally, Govinda Never Helped Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram