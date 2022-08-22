Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been away from the television screens for a while now, is all set to return with a new season of his popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. As fans are excited about the new season, the comedian is now making headlines for a different reason.

The comedian recently turned a show stopper for Anu Ranjan’s The Beti Fashion Show. Pictures and videos from the show are now going viral on social media. In the viral videos, the comedian is seen dressed in a black jacket, black, and golden pants, and shoes.

However, what caught the netizen’s attention was Kapil Sharma’s seductive poses on the ramp and then turning around laughing. He also walked with other models and posed for the camera on the ramp. He’s reportedly walking on the ramp for the first time ever.

Take a look at the video clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video clip went viral, netizens thronged to the comment section and immediately compared his look to Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. A user wrote, “Inspired by Ranveer singh 😂😂😂,” while another user wrote, “Don’t copy Baba Waiseee mst LG the hoooo😂”

A third user wrote, “Mujhe laga karna Johar kha se aagaya hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” and a fourth user commented, “Kapil ginni ka trouser q pehn k a gye ap lekin 😂”

For the unversed, Anu Ranjan is the mother of actor Anushka Ranjan, who was also seen at the show with her husband-actor Aditya Seal. Apart from them, celebs like Satish Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Gulshan Grover, Pooja Batra, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also present at the event.

Fans will see Kapil next in a new season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, he gave his fans a glimpse of his makeover for the show.

