Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan are two most popular television shows in the country right now. They’ve been running on the small screen for a while and from its stellar cast to fun storyline, fans just can’t get enough of it. One of the cast members happens to be Kishore Bhanushali who got popular post the success of both the shows. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on facing hardships for being Dev Anand’s doppelgänger and how it was difficult for him to get work. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t know, Kishore has been a part of the showbiz for over three decades. Over the years, the actor has performed a variety of comic roles on television but gained fame with BGPH and Happy Ki Ultan Paltan. Sometimes being a doppelgänger makes you get work and sometimes it doesn’t really work in your favour and you carve your own way in life.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, Kishore Bhanushali opened up on being Dev Anand’s doppelgänger and revealed his hardships. He said, “I had to work hard to find work. Many individuals will not believe it, but I had to turn down many acting opportunities due to my resemblance to Dev Sahab. But I never lost hope. Where there is a will, there is a way, I have always believed. So I never stalled, and things started turning out in my favour.”

Kishore Bhanushali also spoke about his first meeting with the legendary late actor and said, “I was very young when I first met Dev Anand Sir and told him about my interest in acting, and he advised me to first complete my studies before I entered this world. My love for him and my passion for acting kept me going. Today, I perform a three-hour stand-up comedy show called “Kishore ki Awaaz Dev ka Andaaz,” in which, along with doing comedy, I also sing. I have been in show business for over three decades now, and, thanks to Dev Ji, I managed to make a name for myself.”

What are your thoughts on Kishore Bhanushali talking about being Dev Anand’s doppelgänger? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Sonali Phogat Was Poisoned Through Food According To Her Sister? Goa Police Addresses Reports Saying “Only A Post-Mortem…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram