From the past few weeks, TV’s most-watched sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become the talk of the town. Will she or she won’t has become TMKOC fans’ most asked question. The show’s fans are left perplexed as there’s no confirmation on the show’s most loved character Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return. Earlier, the show’s producer revealed that the character Dayaben will be back with or without Disha Vakani. Now looks like all the headlines and noise that the show is making has worked in its favour of the show.

Why do we say that? Well, with all the noise around the most-watched sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah topped a list!

Yes, you heard that right! Leaving Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-led Anupamaa and Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 behind, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has emerged as the most-liked Hindi TV show of the week. Isn’t that amazing? While the first place is grabbed by the sitcom, 2nd position is taken by Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa had been topping the TRP charts ever since its inception and has again regained its position.

Coming back, the Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein has taken the 3rd spot, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Imli are put on 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th spot respectively. The last 3 places are gabbed by Superstar Singer 2, Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6, respectively.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jun 6-12) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/GywisWAkeR — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 14, 2022

Yes! Not on 3rd, 4th or 5th, Naagin 6 has marked it place on the 10th spot. Quite disappointing for all Tejasswi Fans!

Speaking about the top show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently making news for playing with fans emotions. As seen in the recent promos, the makers have been hinting at the return of Dayaben which doesn’t seem to go down well with the netizens and the show’s die-hard fans.

