Shailesh Lodha never leaves a chance to create a stir on social media with his cryptic Insta posts. Time and again we have seen the actor, who played Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, writing shayari’s on his social media leaving everyone perplexed. Recently, Shailesh shared another post on Instagram leaving us wondering if it is directed to his return on the show.

Old Taarak Mehta has now been replaced by TV actor Sachin Shroff. A couple of weeks back, the makers introduced the new Taarak which made headlines for all the obvious reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Shailesh Lodha posted a candid picture of his wearing casuals. He wrote in caption, “Yeh bhi sun lijiye… “Auron ke haq ka joda sab usne kisi ke man se juda kar nahi dekha. Iss baat se hi fitrat pata chalti hai uski jisne bhi usse chodha, mudh kar nahi dekha. #ShaileshKiShaili. “Listen to this too…. “He did not see the pair of rights of others connected to someone’s mind, this shows his nature as those who left him, did not look back.””

While he clearly didn’t hint at not returning to the show, but fans could relate to it. A few even linked it to show producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Pranam sir ji sir ji aapke bina show dekhne ka man hi ni krta sir ji ek sawal hai aapke aur dilip sir ke beech me to sb accha hai na please sir bta dijiye hamare do sbse favourite actors ko huk ese ni dekh skte.” While another said, “Aapki shaili ka sidha nishana asit modi per Hai Aur ho bhi kyu na usne aapke svaabhimaan ko thes pahunchai h.”

Earlier too Shailesh Lodha had penned a cryptic note on Instagram. Quoting Shabina Adeeb’s lines he had said, “Inn dino kuch uthle logon ki baatein sunta hoon toh Shabina Adeeb ka ye sher yaad aata hai. Haalanki sher-o-shayari aur kavita aise log samajh paate toh uthli baatein karte nahi. Jo khandaani raes hai who mijaz narm rakhtein hai apna. Tumhare layhza bata raha hai, tumhari daulat nayi nayi hai. (These days, when I listen to some shallow people’s comments, then I can only recall Shabina Adeeb’s these famous lines. Those who are family rich, keep their mood soft. Your tone is telling, your wealth is new.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shailesh Lodha’s latest cryptic post? Do let us know

