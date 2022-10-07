Sajid Khan’s entry in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 has created an uproar on social media. The filmmaker has been accused of se*ual harassment by not one but 6 women, during the #MeToo Wave. Now actress Saloni Chopra too has reacted to his entry in a long Instagram post.

Recently one of his accusers and actress Mandana Karimi said in an interview that she’s quitting Bollywood in order to protest against his entry in India’s one of the biggest shows.

Taking to Instagram, Saloni Chopra penned a long post along with a note in the caption box. The actress, who accused Sajid Khan of se*ual harassment revealed that she’s been receiving a number of phone calls from journalists for her quote on his entry in Bigg Boss 16. She further stated that the show makers got the filmmaker to get the exact same reaction.

Saloni Chopra said that Sajid Khan’s entry has been creating a lot of noise and a lot of noise directly translates into views of Bigg Boss 16.

Read her post below:

Saloni Chopra wrote in the caption, “If you are someone that actually, genuinely wants to support the women who spoke up – WORK WITH THEM. You have no idea how hard it is for women to be hired when people in the industry “don’t want trouble” (but will work with the accused). I have friends who chose silence instead, to save their jobs. And if you are someone who spoke up during MeToo, I I know how deeply debilitating this is. At first I thought I wouldn’t speak… honestly, I was conflicted because “if you want to work, then don’t bite the hands that feed you”.”

“But fu*k that. Bite them harder. Better yet, become the hands that feed yourself. I asked myself what I would lose if I spoke; and what would I gain if I stayed silent? Eventually @schoujar and @rahulb90 made me realise that I had to do what *I wanted*… I cannot control the future, but I want to be able to live with myself,” read a few lines from her caption.

