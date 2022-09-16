TV actor Sachin Shroff has been currently grabbing headlines for his new role in TV’s famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha to portray Taarak’s character after he ended his journey abruptly. As fans eagerly wait for Shroff to make his entry in the show, we bring you an interesting throwback story about the time when he made headlines owing to his divorce with Kumkum actress Juhi Parmer.

Juhi and Sachin got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce on June 25, 2018. In 2009, the couple welcomed their first kid- a daughter.

After reports of their paradise hitting the rock bottom had surfaced on the web, Sachin Shroff opened up about their marriage while calling it loveless and once-sided. In his interview, Sachin Shroff had said, “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ But the fact is that it hurts to be in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me.”

However later, Juhi Parmar took to her social media to hit back at her ex-husband Sachin Shroff saying that he ‘misinterpreted and misquoted’ her. In an open letter, Juhi wrote, “My integrity has been questioned and blamed by my ex-husband. I have been completely misinterpreted and misquoted by my ex-husband who claims ‘That I was never in love with him…’ I want to ask that when and where have I said those words?… And by calling our marriage a one-sided relationship you have not only crushed and negated all my efforts that I put into our marriage but also insulted me publicly and assassinated my character.

“If I didn’t love the man I was married to, I wouldn’t have stayed him for nine years of my life and given birth to a child which is ‘ours’. Two decades of hard work to build an image, a niche for myself but today my parents, my family and I have to face emotional torture, abuse and nuisance due to the comments you have made,” added Juhi Parmer further

The Kumkum actress went on to add that Sachin Shroff claimed that he had deeply loved her. “A man who has ever loved his wife and child, would never raise a finger on ‘his’ family publicly even after they are divorced. You have been quoted in the media stating that till now you were quiet because you were worried about the implications on Samairra, wrote the Juhi further

“… Today not only is her mother’s image being harmed but our daughter’s image is getting hampered as well. Will she not be tormented when she grows up and reads comments about herself and her existence being questioned? How will she feel when she reads comments from people who are questioning why she was ever brought into this world? Is this fair to her?” concluded Sachin Paramr’s then ex-wife writing.

