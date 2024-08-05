Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 16 years, and fans all across the globe shared their happy memories on social media to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Yes, TMKOC is a legendary show in the history of the TV industry, but it’s also true that loyal fans aren’t very happy about the change in the cast that has taken place in the last 3-4 years. One such change is Sachin Shroff replacing Shailesh Lodha in the titular character.

From the beginning, Shailesh nailed the role of Taarak Mehta in the show, and he was associated with it for 14 years. After a fallout with producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Shailesh decided to quit the show in 2022. His move broke the hearts of millions of fans, but it was clearly written in destiny. After that, Sachin joined the show and took over the role of Taarak Mehta.

Shailesh Lodha was very popular for his portrayal, and apart from that, he was a well-known face in the field of poetry and writing. Due to this, he used to charge a hefty amount as his salary, and the makers, too, happily gave him the demanded amount. If reports are to be believed, the actor used to charge 1.5 lakh per episode before leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

After Shailesh Lodha, Sachin Shroff filled in the shoes to play the titular character. Even though the exact number is not known, it is learned that the actor gets around 30,000 rupees for each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

If we compare salaries, Sachin Shroff’s is very low compared to Shailesh Lodha‘s, and it’s totally understandable, as the latter was one of the oldest members of the show. If calculated, Shailesh’s pay was 400% higher than what Sachin gets today.

