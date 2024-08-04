Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running television show in India, and it enjoys a loyal fan base. Unfortunately, the sitcom has been embroiled in many controversies over the exit of some of the most important cast members, like Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani. Netizens feel Dilip Joshi is the last hope, and the show will shut down if he decides to quit. Scroll below to learn all about the online gossip!

In recent years, there has been a significant decline in popularity because of the drama surrounding TMKOC. Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, and many other cast members accused producers of not paying their dues. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also accused Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of s*xual harassment and toxic behavior on sets.

Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi are probably the other leading members who are still a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Amid the multiple controversies, Reddit users questioned the Jethalal actor about why he is still associated with the show instead of standing up for his co-stars. They also feel he is the last hope of the sitcom, and without him, the show will not be able to survive.

A Reddit viral thread lists all the allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creators by ex-cast members.

Reacting to this, a user wrote, “The real “God” of the show is Dilip Joshi. If he decides to leave, the show is dead. Simple. After all these antics of Ashit are being revealed, I wonder how Dilip is reacting & what his family and friends are telling him. Does he still want to be a part of this show just to mint money? He has gained immense popularity and respect in all these years. If the show doesn’t stop now, then all of it will come crashing down. Ashit will drag everyone down along with himself. You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Another pointed out, “The only cast member to have any power over Ashit is Dilip Joshi. TMKOC has already lost important cast members such as Daya, Taarak, Tapu, Sodhi, Anjali, etc. If Dilip leaves, it’s the end of TMKOC. This show has been consistently losing cast members since 2016: New Roshan in 2016, Daya and Tapu in 2017, Dr. Hathi in 2018, Sonu and Bawri in 2019, Sodhi and Anjali in 2020, Nattu Kaka in 2021, Taarak and New Tapu in 2022, and Roshan in 2023.”

“Well Monika aka bawri has also revealed that Modi makes them sign an agreement which prohibits them from speaking negative to the media, probably explains the silence of other co-actors. Besides, anyone who has a big salary job would like to keep it,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Worst part is that Dilip Joshi is literally carrying the show on his back yet he can’t do anything about the state of the show when it comes to quality or controversies like this because he is simply too grateful for what his show has been for his career and holds Asit Modi in too much high regards because he chose him for this job.”

We wonder what Dilip Joshi has to say about these questions!

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh was recently in touch with Asit Kumarr Modi, and fans hoped he would come back on the show. Unfortunately, it was just a normal meet-and-greet, leaving fans disappointed.

