Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have quit the show, but as Asit Kumarr Modi says, the show must go on! Many old members like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal left the sitcom for controversial reasons. But remember when Jheel Mehta, aka the OG Sonu, termed her exit bittersweet? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Jheel was a part of TMKOC since it first aired in 2008. She played the role of Sonalika “Sonu” Aatmaram Bhide, the daughter of Aatmaram and Madhavi’s daughter. She was the only female member of the Tapu Sena. Fans loved her portrayal, and she garnered a lot of fame, but unfortunately, in 2012, Mehta ended her acting journey to focus on her studies.

Goodbyes are never easy, and the same was the case with Jheel Mehta. The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress finally broke her silence on her exit in November 2023 and called it “bittersweet.” She spoke about it on her YouTube channel during a Q&A session with her 45.3K subscribers.

A user asked the actress if she felt bad when she left TMKOC. Jheel Mehta responded, “Bad? No. Bittersweet? Yes. Obviously, I had spent so much time with everybody, and I kind of grew up on the show, as you all saw. It was a little sad and difficult when I left the show because we used to meet often for the shoot, but it suddenly stopped. So it was bittersweet because it was my decision and a choice I made because I had to focus on my studies.”

Jheel is now a professional makeup artist. She is also set to get married to her long-time boyfriend, Aditya Dube.

Meanwhile, Palak Sindhwani is now playing Sonu. She stepped into Nidhi Bhanushali’s shoes in 2019 after the former TMKOC star also left the show to focus on her higher studies.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates!

