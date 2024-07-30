If you are a fan of the Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, then you are definitely a fan of Tapu Sena from the show as well. Tapu, Sonu, Goli, Pinku, along with their expanding circle, are a group of youngsters on the show who are framily to each other, setting friendship goals.

However, the show that has been relevant since July 28, 2008, cast young kids for Tapu Sena. These kids managed to shoot along with their studies. But initially after a smooth run, they started experiencing bumps in their journey.

Even the show that ran smoothly for a long time started showcasing the dents once Jennifer Mistry opened Pandora’s box and accused producer Asit Modi of inappropriate behavior. Later, Shailesh Lodha, along with other actors, even talked about their non-payment of dues.

In fact, Disha Vakani, playing Dayaben, left the show unceremoniously and never returned. However, she never mentioned the reason for the same. It was in one of her interviews with Bollywood Bubble that Jennifer Mistry claimed that not only the adults but even the children on the sets were tortured.

A group of children played Tapu Sena in the show. From facing academic pressures to navigating the complexities of teenage life, the Tapu Sena has tackled it all together. But Jennifer allegedly claimed that they were facing the same issue in their personal life as well.

Recalling how kids were being treated on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jennifer confessed, “Tapu Sena ka issue kya hota tha main – padhai ka. Kabhi kabhi kia jaata tha, kabhi kabhi mujhe maloom hai baccho ko bohot pareshan kia jaata tha.”

Narrating how the kids were made to shoot even during their exams, she said, “During exams, jaise humara night shift hota tha, toh bacche bichare night shift mein, night shoot bhi kar rahe hai, baith ke bichare pad rahe hai aur Subah saat baje unke exam bhi hai. So, uske liye kitni baar bache log direct sets se exam dene gaye hain. Bacchon ne toh bahut sacrifice kiya hai.”

However, none of the kids from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever refuted or admitted to these claims. Now, Tapu Sena is all grown up, with new members joining and old ones growing up.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Earns 26.4% Of Rajpal Yadav’s Last Paycheck – The OG Choice To Play Jethalal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News