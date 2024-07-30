Ever since Gurucharan Singh returned home to Mumbai, he has been busy talking to the media and sharing some unknown details about his personal and professional life. He even hinted that he might return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and even met the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. Unfortunately, no news of Gurucharan’s comeback came out after their meeting. Now, here’s an exciting insight about their meeting. Keep reading to know more!

The actor used to play Roshan Singh Sodhi and gained an immense fan following for his portrayal. He was a part of TMKOC from the beginning but left it in 2013. He returned in 2014 but again left the show in 2020. After quitting the show, Gurucharan was out of the limelight and wasn’t even very active on social media. Then, out of nowhere, his missing reports flooded the internet.

Back in April, Gurucharan Singh left his home and decided to go on a spiritual journey. However, he returned after almost a month, which relieved his worried fans. After his return, he constantly talked to the media and even shared his desire to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Roshan Singh Sodhi. However, he also said that Asit Kumarr Modi had to take the final call.

Gurucharan Singh also shared that Asit Kumarr Modi had dropped a message for the actor during his missing drama. Following that, he met Modi at his office, and it was believed that Gurucharan might return to the show. Later, it was learned that it was an informal meeting and there were no plans for Gurucharan’s comeback.

Now, as per Times Now’s report, it is learned that during the meeting, Gurucharan Singh proposed an idea to Asit Kumarr Modi for his comeback as Roshan Singh Sodhi. However, Modi didn’t like the idea and turned it down. Gurucharan even explained to Modi that the audience was not happy to see any other actor portraying Sodhi’s character other than him, but it didn’t change Modi’s mind.

So, it’s now clear that Gurucharan Singh won’t be making a comeback anytime soon in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

