Gurucharan Singh sent shockwaves across the television fraternity after his missing reports stormed the internet. His fans prayed for his well-being, and thankfully, he returned home after almost a month. After he started talking to the media, it was learned that Gurucharan didn’t go missing, but he himself decided to leave his home and go to the Himalayas on a spiritual journey. Now, as he is back to normal life, speculations about his return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are in full swing. Keep reading to know more!

Gurucharan is giving back-to-back interviews to the media and sharing his problems and some unknown details about his life. He’s getting all the limelight, and during one such interview, the actor had recently said that he’s open to making his comeback in TMKOC as Roshan Singh Sodhi, but the final call will be taken by the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi.

Gurucharan Singh recently met with Asit Kumarr Modi, but fans didn’t get any concrete information about his possible return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, it is assumed that, as of now, there are no plans for his return. Now, through his latest interview, it is clear that the actor is currently out of work as he appealed to the entertainment industry to give him some work.

While talking to Pinkvilla, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “Jo hamare industry waale hai, please, I am available, mujhe kaam chahiye. Mein bohot dil se kaam karna chahta hu, mujhe bohot maja aata hai kaam karne mein.” He continued, “Mein mere fans ke liye bohot kuch karna chahta hu. Mujhe abhi clarity nahi mil raha hai ki mein kya karun.”

Meanwhile, after a meeting with Gurucharan Singh, Asit Kumarr Modi, in an official statement, said, “For me, Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai. I was worried about him for what he did sometime back, and out of concern, I messaged him. He visited our office today, and we had a heart-to-heart conversation today, and gave him best wishes for his future.”

