Gurucharan Singh broke the internet a couple of months ago with his missing report. The television fraternity and his fans were shocked to learn about the news. But later, it came to light that the actor had left his home by himself for a spiritual reason. After he returned home after almost a month, his fans were relieved, and the actor even thanked them for their love and blessings. Now, he’s back in the news, and this time, due to the possibility of his return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Ever since the actor returned home, he has been busy talking to entertainment portals and giving interviews about the spiritual journey he had decided to take. As expected, he is being flooded with questions regarding his return to TMKOC, and recently, he clearly hinted that he’s open to making a comeback, but the final call has to be made by producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Now, in another interview, Gurucharan Singh has addressed people not liking Balvinder Singh Suri playing the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi. He feels that fans are still not ready to accept any other actor as Sodhi. Gurucharan even shared that after watching Balvinder’s short videos as Sodhi on social media, he feels that in some scenes, he would have performed differently, which might have gone well with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans.

During an interview with Telly Talk India, Gurucharan Singh said, “Mujhe toh logo se sunayi deta hai woh achha nahi aata hai waisa. Mujhe pata hai woh (Balvinder) bohot achhe actor hai, bohot mehnat kar rahe hai. Sab actors jo naye aaye hai, woh mehnat kar rahe hai, mujhe ye pata hai. But kya hota hai na ki audience ke ek jo baith jata hai woh shayad nikal nahi paa rahi hai, I don’t know, what is the reason?”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor continued, “Ballu (Balvinder) ki baat karu toh maine kuch chizen dekhi hai, aisa jaise kuch Instagram pe chizen, usme woh aajate hai, shorts aajate hai, reels aajati hai. Toh usme woh mein kabhi kabhi dekhta hu toh, kabhi kabhi aisa feel hota hai ki mein abhi aisa kar sakta hu, jo mujhe lagta hai logo ko shayad, mere fans ko pasand ayega.”

Gurucharan Singh also backed Balvinder Singh Suri and said, “Woh unki galti nahi hai,” as despite the latter trying his best, the audience is finding it hard to accept him as Sodhi.

For the unversed, Gurucharan was associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the beginning, i.e., 2008, and quit the show in 2013. He returned in 2014, only to quit again in 2020.

