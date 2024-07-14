Big Brother is back, and the house is ready to welcome another eccentric mix of guests, who will be living under the watch of cameras, 24×7, for around three months. Keeping up with the times, the new season is based on the theme of artificial intelligence.

As per CBC, the #BBAI theme is set to ‘deliver the most unpredictable season’ ever. So get ready to witness a whole lot of drama, friendships, betrayals, and emotions, as Big Brother Season 26 premieres soon on CBS. Here is all you need to know about the new season of the reality show.

Big Brother Season 26: Premiere Date and Number of Days

Big Brother Season 26 is scheduled to premiere on CBS over two nights, on July 17th and 18th, 2024. Following the premiere, new episodes will come out every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The show will be aired from 9 to 10 pm ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+, which will also provide a 24×7 live feed of all the action. Additionally, the live feed can be streamed on Pluto TV as well.

Meanwhile, the number of days in the new installment is yet to be confirmed. It remains to be seen if Big Brother Season 26 will last for 100 days, like the previous season, or will once again return to the traditional 82–85 days run.

Big Brother Season 26: What to Expect?

A group of houseguests will be entering a two-story house, featuring 94 cameras and over 113 microphones. Their every movement will be captured by the cameras, for the world to see. The houseguests will be competing against each other to last the house till the end and win a cash prize of $750,000. The contestants of the new season have not been announced yet. Julie Chen Moonves, who has been associated with the show since its inception, returns to host the 26th season.

Big Brother Season 26: House Tour

In accordance with the AI theme of the season, the house has been designed using ‘AI prompts.’ CBS launched the official look at the house, which gives out a tech vibe. Watch it below:

