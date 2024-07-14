Love Island first premiered in the UK in 2015 and ever since became an instant sensation. The reality dating show has expanded to over 20 countries, from Sweden to Albania. Despite the tension, heartbreaks, and theatrics, the show is still the beginning of many happily ever after.

Love Island’s “recoupling” format tests contestant’s relationships as they confront the emotional challenges brought by new bombshells entering the villa. The franchise also released spinoffs like Love Island Games, All Stars, and Celebrity Love Island. Almost a decade has gone by since the first episode premiered. Let’s now have a look at the contestants who are still going strong after meeting at Love Island.

Nathan Massey And Cara De La Hoyde

The couple met in Love Island UK, Season 2, and were the winners of that season. They got married in June 2019 and have two kids, a son, Freddie-George, born in 2017, and a daughter, Deliah, born in 2020. The couple returned to the villa briefly in 2018, where Massey got down on one knee at the place where their love blossomed at first.

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland

The runner-ups of Love Island UK, Season 2, Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland left the villa hand in hand and got engaged in 2017. Although they weren’t each other’s first choices, Buckland coupled up with three other contestants before Bowen entered the show on day 18. From day 20, the two became inseparable and tied the knot in September 2018. Bowen and Buckland became the first Love Island couple to say “I Do” and welcomed their first child in 2020, Abel Jacob.

Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague

Met in Love Island UK Season 5, Tommy made his relationship official with Molly-Mae Hague after giving a teddy bear and a heartfelt note that read, “You know how much you mean to me and you’re the only girl for me. I only want to be with you. Therefore, I was wondering if you wanted to be my girlfriend?” While Fury initially showed interest in other contestants, Hague arrived on the show a few days later and has been inseparable since then. The pair were the runners-up and continued their romance after the show. A month after the season ended, they purchased their first apartment in Manchester and got engaged in 2023 after welcoming their child, Bambi.

Dom Lever And Jess Shears

Dom Lever and Jess Shear’s love blossomed on Love Island Season 3, however, their romance was cut short after Shears was voted out by her fellow contestants on day 17. Though she left the show, she urged Lever to stay on the show and enjoy the experience. In fact, Lever stayed loyal to her throughout the season and left the show 11 days after Shears was voted out. The two rekindled outside and got engaged in 2017. The couple tied the knot in Mykonos in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2019 and second in 2022.

Millie Court And Liam Reardon

Millie Court and Liam Reardon both entered the villa as a bombshell, but Reardon coupled up with one of the original islanders, Faye. Court arrived four days later and quickly caught Reardon’s eyes, until Casa Amor. Despite Reardon’s brief stray from Court, he returned to the villa alone and when drama ensued, he admitted his true feelings for Court in front of the entire islanders. The two did win the show but were separated when they announced their breakup in 2022, only to reconcile in 2023.

Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who became the first couple formed in Casa Amor to ultimately win Love Island UK Season 9, got engaged in 2024. Fagan proposed, and the couple shared their engagement photos to celebrate the occasion.

Andrew Le Page And Tasha Ghouri

Despite a few ups and downs, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri were together from day one and remained strong throughout the show, ending in the fourth position. The couple has lived in London since 2022 and adopted a dog, Luna, in 2023.

Hannah Wright And Marco Donatelli

Hannah Wright arrived on Love Island USA Season 5 on day 2 as a bombshell and coupled up with Marco Donatelli. The couple finished the show in first place and have been together ever since. Wright told People in 2024, “After winning the show we both had to figure out how to navigate our new lives together.”

Josh Ritchie And Sophie Piper

Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper were contestants in Love Island UK Season 1 and Season 6, but both met in Love Island: All Stars Season 1. The couple ended up in third place and made their relationship official after Piper posted on his Instagram proposing to Ritchie.

Molly Smith And Tom Clare

Molly Smith entered the villa as a bombshell and after her, her season 6 costar and her ex, came as another bombshell. Despite showing signs of possibly rekindling, things changed on day 10 when Tom Clare entered as a bombshell and was paired with Smith by public vote, showing immediate interest in her. The couple dodged temptation and drama throughout the season, ultimately winning the first season of All Stars. The pair moved in together in 2024.

