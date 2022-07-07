The 24th season of the reality show ‘Big Brother’ is set to kick off from Wednesday night and will see a mix of 16 houseguests move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired aBB Motel’ where they will compete for the winning title, reports ‘Variety’.

According to ‘Variety’, this season’s cast, who will face multiple new twists beginning on premiere night, includes a Las Vegas performer, a chef, a hypnotherapist, a personal stylist, and many others.

Television network CBS provided a last-minute update on the cast, adding Joseph Abdin to replace a previous contestant. This Big Brother 24 season’s house will feature 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones.

‘Variety’ further states that the 90-minute premiere on CBS will feature a live move-in, hosted by Julie Chen. Big Brother 24 will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where the 24/7 live feed will also live. “Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Beginning Sunday, July 10, ‘Big Brother’ will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and live Thursdays at 9 p.m. As someone will be voted out of the house each week, the last remaining houseguest will receive the grand prize of $750,000.

