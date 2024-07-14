Selena Gomez, who rose to prominence with the 2008 Disney Show Wizards Of Waverly Place, once passed on High School Musical 3. Selena Gomez has established herself as a powerhouse who doesn’t just own chart-topping songs but has also starred in acclaimed movies and shows.

Before turning into one of the most followed stars in the world, with over 400 million followers on Instagram, Gomez got her start in the industry through Mickey Mouse’s eared network, Disney.

In 2002, Selena Gomez starred as Gianna on “Barney and Friends” until 2004 alongside Demi Lovato. She then appeared on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “Hannah Montana” before landing her own television show “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

The show put Gomez on the map and set her up for future success as a singer and actress. During this time, Gomez was reportedly offered a role in High School Musical 3 alongside Zac Effron and Venessa Hudgens. However, Gomez reportedly passed on the role because she wanted “to be taken seriously as an actress.”

Selena Gomez explained her decision to pass on the role to Daily News:”‘High School Musical 3’ is cute, and I think it would be a great opportunity for someone else.”

Gomez explained after years of being known as a Disney actress, she wanted to distance herself from the studio and be taken seriously as a performer. She said, “I passed on it because I didn’t want to do it. I plan to take other roles in acting that are challenging for me. After Disney, I want to be taken seriously as an actress for many years.”

Seemingly, Gomez made the right decision as her career skyrocketed after leaving the Disney show.

