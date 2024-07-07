Selena Gomez has been unlucky yet lucky in love. She struggled with her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for the longest time. But the lessons must have been surely worth her evolution. Today, she’s the happiest with Benny Blanco, and the duo is already discussing babies! But do you know the actress-singer has reportedly reconciled with multiple of her ex-boyfriends in the past? Scroll below for some unknown details.

In December 2023, Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco. Internet was divided, and many of her fans were also unhappy with the Only Murders In The Building actress dating a man who had allegedly taken digs at her singing skills in the past. But she continued defending him and finally made a place for their love in our hearts!

Orlando Bloom (2014, 2016)

As per multiple reports, Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez hooked up to make their respective partners, Justin Bieber and Miranda Kerr, jealous after they allegedly flirted with each other at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

While both Orlando and Selena denied the dating rumors, there must be a legitimate reason why he punched Justin Bieber in July in Ibiza. This was followed by the Baby singer posting a hot picture of Miranda Kerr on his Instagram.

Interestingly, Selena Gomez reunited with Justin Bieber in October 2014. However, in October 2016, there were hot and heavy pictures of the actress with Orlando Bloom at a Las Vegas club, and he was already dating Katy Perry then. Despite the controversial timeline, Sel and Bloom’s relationship seemingly remained casual.

Niall Horan (2015, 2019?)

In 2015, Selena was spotted on a date with Niall Horan. Rumors further strengthened after insiders claimed they were “kissing, hugging and dancing close to each other” at Jenna Dewan’s birthday bash. Unfortunately, the Heart Wants What It Wants singer reportedly ‘friend-zoned’ the One Direction singer and reunited with Justin Bieber a month later.

After her final breakup with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez spent a lot of time with her friends, and interestingly, the group outings included Niall Horan. Pictures of them standing next to each other surfaced online, resurfacing rumors of a rekindled romance. Rest as they as is history!

Meanwhile, Selena and Justin began dating around 2010 and remained on and off until May 2018. He moved on with Hailey Baldwin within two months, leaving Jelena fans heartbroken and disappointed.

Justin and Hailey are all set to welcome their first child together.

