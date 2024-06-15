The suspense around who will be replacing Katy Perry as an American Idol judge is just getting more intense day by day. While the producers of the singing competition are yet to finalize a name, one famous pop star has put her name forward to be on the judges’ panel.

‘All About That Bass’ singer Meghan Trainor has expressed her desire to be a part of the ABC show. The 30-year-old called it her “dream job,” revealing that she has “begged” to be a judge on the next season of the reality series.

Meghan Trainor Eager to Be a Judge on American Idol

Meghan recently had an interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live. During the chat, the singer voiced her eagerness to be a judge on American Idol, replacing Katy Perry, who left the show after season 22 to focus on her music career. Meghan revealed that she has already contacted three people from the industry to help her get the job.

“I’ve begged for this job. I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world,” said the singer. However, she added the contacts don’t really “have the full say, but I begged.” Meghan further revealed that she is waiting for an update from the makers of the show.”

Current American Idol Judge and Host Have also Vouched for Meghan Trainor

Meghan’s statement came after current American Idol panelist, Luke Bryan, and host, Ryan Seacrest, acknowledged that the singer would be a good replacement for Katy Perry. “I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” Luke said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the singer appeared as a guest mentor on one of the episodes of American Idol Season 22 in April 2024.

“You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly,” Luke added. Ryan also supported Meghan and said, “She was very good [as the mentor]. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Meghan’s earlier experience as a singing competition judge will come in handy if she gets to be on American Idol. The Grammy-winning singer previously took on the job in three reality shows: The Four: Battle for Stardom in 2018, The Voice UK in 2020, and Australian Idol in 2023.

Must Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty: Everything To Know About The Third Season Of The Prime Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News