Joker: Folie à Deux: Casting Director Says Lady Gaga Is "Going To Blow Your Mind" In Joker 2

Francine Maisler, the casting director for “The Revenant,” “The Big Short,” “Little Women,” “Dune” and “The Bikeriders, is thrilled about Lady Gaga’s performance in the upcoming Musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux.

Todd Phillips’ Joker 2 is coming to cinemas in October. It will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck (The Joker) while Lady Gaga makes her DC debut as Harley Quinn.

According to Deadline, Francine Maisler revealed she had recently seen a cut of Todd Phillips’ heavily anticipated DC sequel Joker: Folie À Deux. Maisler made the revelation at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Maisler, who said Todd Phillips suggested Lady Gaga for the role of Harley Quinn, appeared enthused by the singer’s performance in the film. “She’s so good at it, you guys,” said Maisler. “She’s going to blow your mind.”

Masiler appeared surprised by Lady Gaga’s performance in the film, noting she had seen A Star Is Born, but the movie about a singer’s journey was “kind of in her wheelhouse.”

However, Maisler reportedly was impressed by Gaga’s acting range, as playing a complex character like Harley Quinn is a whole other ball game.

Maisler said, “I saw it, and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good.”

Masiler noted that while Joaquin Phoenix “blows your mind,” Lady Gaga was not dwarfed by the actor’s performance. She added that Gaga was “not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is—shows she’s good.”

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4 2024.

