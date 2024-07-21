Following the Scandoval incident involving Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, the 28-year-old revealed that she was in debt. The scandal followed the revelation of a months-long affair between Sandoval and his co-star Leviss behind her friend and castmate Madix. Sandoval was accused of cheating on his longtime girlfriend Madix and after learning about the affair, Madix broke up with him.

After a while, the reality star opened up about the difficulties she’s been facing ever since the scandal to former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel on Just B podcast.

Frankel said, “It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is profiting, Bravo’s profiting, Andy Cohen’s definitely profiting, Tom is profiting, Ariana is profiting. So … and you’re in a deficit. You’re in debt.”

Leviss responded, “Mhmm.” She suggested that the drama from the affair with Sandoval might have actually revitalized the show. Her theory came after Vanderpump Rules had seen declining ratings in recent seasons, but it received its first-ever Emmy nomination this past July. Moreover, the producers decided to resume filming, which was originally wrapped up last fall, to capture the unfolding scandal in real-time, contributing to the show’s renewed buzz.

“The show was going to be canceled after season 10,” Leviss explained, claiming that she heard this information from Alex Baskin, the executive producer. She continued, “And if it wasn’t for Scandoval, there wouldn’t be another season.”

During their conversation, Leviss also claimed to Frankel that Sandoval has benefited from his role in the drama. She said, “I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all. And to me, that’s just kind of gross.”

Meanwhile, Leviss stepped away from the show after season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. She also spent 90 days in a mental health facility where she realized an addiction to love might be the reason she agreed to the affair and also learned about her birth name.

