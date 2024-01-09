The Vanderpump Rules cast has been on our TV screens a lot since the highly anticipated Season 10 reunion episodes premiered in early June 2023.

Now, as the previous year has rolled over, fans of the show can finally rejoice with some good news. Vanderpump Rules has been officially renewed for an eleventh season by Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Release Date

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules Season 11 debuts on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 PM ET. Each week, the upcoming season’s episodes will air on Bravo on Tuesdays, followed by a Peacock stream the next day.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Cast

Variety reports that Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Seana Shay, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy will be the prominent Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast members.

Ally Lewber, James’s girlfriend, and Brock Davies, Scheana’s husband, will appear as the cast’s pals. Former cast member Raquel Leviss has confirmed that she won’t return to the show.

Is There A Trailer For Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Bravo released a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer on December 11, 2023. Here is the link to the trailer:

In the trailer, the friends try to move on after the messy Sandoval and Arianna break up, even though they still hang out and appear to be living together.

At one point in the trailer, during a beach party, James Kennedy even goes so far as to draw a line in the sand and declare: “That’s Ariana’s side; Sandoval’s side over here. Don’t go over the line.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11: What to Expect?

According to a press release, Season 11 will focus on the cast members recovering from the scandalous controversy that engulfed them throughout the previous season.

After the Scandoval business shocked the close-knit group of friends, the ensemble attempts to pick themselves up. They try their best to mend friendships, grow their businesses, and move on from past relationships with resentments, forgiveness, and changing alliances.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Controversies

Season 11 will contend with several controversies and unanswered questions, such as why Sandoval and Ariana still share a residence.

Is the friendship between Katie Maloney and Schwartz still on hold? Does Scheana Shay honestly think Sandoval is forgiven? The answers to these questions have the potential to stir up controversy on the Bravo show once again.

What Happened In Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

On the Season 10 finale, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s love life ended abruptly when their Bravo co-stars and the public learned of their shocking, months-long affair.

Meanwhile, on the May 17, 2023, episode, Sandoval and Leviss were made to take responsibility for their actions, even as the cast found it challenging to comprehend the explosive topic of ‘Scandoval’.

Ariana Madix, the co-owner of TomTom, was devastated by her ex-partner’s infidelity and her former best friend’s dishonesty.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. The episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock a day after the initial broadcast.

