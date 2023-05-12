Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules – a spin-off series of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that first aired in January 2013, has been making the headlines for the last couple of days. For those who don’t know, the drama on the reality show – that’s in its 10th season now, has reached new heights thanks to the explosive ‘Scandoval’ scandal. And besides fans, even Scheana Shay is shocked.

Scheana has been a regular cast member of the reality series since 2013. In a recent chat, she opened up about her shock following the scandal being unveiled and agreed that the Friends analogy fans are using makes sense. Read on!

As reported by Hindustan Times, Scheana Shay is as shocked as viewers over Vanderpump Rules’, ‘Scandoval’ scandal. As per the report, the reality star, known for her transparency and alliteration, opened up about the shocking and jaw-dropping revelations during an interview in Toronto.

The ‘Scandoval’ scandal unfolded like a real-life soap opera, leaving Vanderpump Rules’ fans hooked to the newest drama. Following the revelation, the internet exploded with memes and comparisons, with one aptly summarizing the situation – “Imagine if Chandler cheated on Monica with Rachel secretly for seven months, and Joey knew all along?” Scheana Shay, in the interaction, acknowledged the accuracy of the meme and expressed her surprise at the turn of events and admitted that she, just like everyone else, was also duped.

Scheana Shay stated that her own experience watching the show has left her feeling deceived, particularly in regard to her ex-friend Raquel and Tom. She expressed her firm stance, stating, “I am done.” However, knowing the nature of reality TV and its penchant for conflict and resolution, one can’t help but wonder if the friend group dynamics will shift yet again in future seasons.

Talking about the ‘Scandoval’ scandal, in Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, we saw Tom Sandoval, one of the show’s OGs, was caught cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their close friend Raquel Leviss. Raquel had previously been engaged to DJ James Kennedy and had recently crossed a line with Tom Schwartz, Sandoval’s best friend, who had just divorced his wife, Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

