When you’ve films like Baahubali 1 & 2 and RRR to your credit, you know the whole world will keep an eye on what you’re going to present next. SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu has already been hyped so much! From a ‘James Bond In African Jungles’ to a 1000/1500 crore budget, the film has invited all kinds of reports & rumors owing to the level it’s going to have.

To begin with, the whole 1000 crore budget is a hoax only to attract more eyeballs. But the fact that it’s going to be an African jungle adventure film is true because Rajamouli’s father & the film’s screenwriter, V. Vijayendra Prasad, confirmed that they’re shooting in Africa.

SS Rajamouli has surely learned many lessons from RRR, which he’s applying to this one to make sure it surpasses everyone’s expectations. From shooting at a single location to creating more than one set at a time, avoiding any time wastage, Mahesh Babu’s film is shot not only on a grand scale but with a genius brain.

Just like RRR had Alia Bhatt, a British & Irish actress in Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, respectively, even Mahesh Babu’s film is touted to have Deepika Padukone & the Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan playing pivotal roles.

1000 Crores Budget A Hoax?

Here’s what a source told Deccan Chronicle while addressing the 1000-crore budget rumors, “These reports are baseless and unfounded since they haven’t finalized the final budget yet. Also, the production house is capable and prepared for big investments as per the demands of the script”.

A Co-producer From Hollywood? Nah!

While talking about SS Rajamouli approaching a Hollywood producer, the same source also stated, “These are another bunch of untrue rumors. Neither are they joining hands with a Hollywood producer nor has casting been finalized. Except for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli, nothing has been fixed yet. Of course, work is going on to pick the right cast and crew, and it will happen in due course of time.”

These could be rumors, but we all trust SS Rajamouli’s vision, and if he involves someone as big as Mahesh Babu, SSMB29 will indeed be a special film, no matter its budget.

