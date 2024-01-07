For some time, Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the news for their personal lives. Every time they post a photo together, speculations about them dating each other grab the limelight. While the actor duo has never publicly accepted or denied the rumors, they only got them stronger with their latest alleged vacation they took together.

Earlier reports were abuzz that the rumored couple is living together. A section of netizens had shared their solo pictures but with the same background. Sharing the same on social media, fans had stated that ‘they’re so bad at hiding.’ They have worked together in films like ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’ and their chemistry has always been palpable.

Now, the latest media report has shared an update about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s alleged relationship. According to a new report in News18 Telugu, the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged soon. It further states that they are planning to exchange rings in the second week of February. Yes, you heard that!

Well, there is neither a date mentioned for their engagement nor any update on their wedding plans after the big event in the news report. Another update they have shared is that Rashmika Madanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s families have given their nod and are ok with their next step.

Well, we are sure all the Rashmika and Vijay’s fans would be overjoyed after reading this special piece of news. But let us tell you there’s no official confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the actors to make an official announcement soon.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has been caught up with the shooting for Pushpa 2, in which she will be reuniting with Allu Arjun. Co-starring Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in key roles, it will be released on Independence Day next year. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Family Star and VD 12.

Well, let’s wait and watch if these reports are mere rumors or if there’s any truth to it.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

