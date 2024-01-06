Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding high on the success of her latest Bollywood film, Animal, in which she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has been making headlines since its release on December 1, which marked its box-office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. After ruling the South industry, Rashmika received love from across the globe with her performance in Pushpa (2021). As the actress is busy shooting for Pushpa 2, the latest media reports suggest that she has left the shoot mid-way.

Since morning, it has been reported that Srivalli has taken a break and has stopped shooting for the 2nd installment mid-way. But not many know the reason behind it is very interesting. Yes, you heard that right! Soon after the reports of her sudden break from the film’s sets surfaced on social media, a news portal stated that the reason was Animal’s success party.

This evening, the makers of Animal hosted a grand success bash for the leading cast, crew, and their family members. Just a while back, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Siddhant Karnick, and others were snapped making a dazzling appearance for the bash. However, another video saw Rashmika Mandanna exiting an airport; the actress was expected to join the cast at the success bash soon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna requested makers for a quick break so that she could be a part of the Animal success bash. Following this, her request was accepted and was allowed a brief break to attend the event. The actress is expected to return to Hyderabad shortly after her appearance at the party.

The actress has now finally made it to the party. At the Animal success bash, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a black velvet blazer. He was complemented by his wife, Alia Bhatt, who looked smoking hot in a backless blue dress with a deep neckline. Triptii Dimri looked stunning in an all-black body-hugging attire paired with wavy hair and light make-up. Just a while back, Geetanjali, err, Rashmika, arrived at the event, and she looked pretty in an all-black ensemble, letting her hair loose.

Meanwhile, Animal has been at the receiving end since its release as a section of social media slammed the makers for glorifying toxic masculinity, misogyny, and violence. The film crossed the 500 crore mark with its massive collection at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to hit the big screens on Independence Day, next year. It also stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in the key roles.

