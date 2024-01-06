Recently, two of the biggest stars from down South released the first look poster of their films. Tollywood’s Thalapathy Vijay and Sandalwood’s Rocking Star Yash gifted their die-hard fans the posters of GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) & Toxic. Though both films are polar opposites to each other, but let’s take a look at which one has been appreciated more on social media.

Directed by national award-winning director Geethu Mohandas, Yash’s Toxic has been promoted as an action-oriented thriller based on drug mafia operations in Goa. The tagline ‘fairy tale for grownups,’ added by makers, gives away that the high-octane actions are non-negotiable in what appears to be yet another mass-oriented film for the Kannada star after the historic success of ‘KGF’ and ‘KGF 2’.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT looks like a different beast altogether. We recently reported how the leaked plot details (not confirmed) could entirely make or break the film. We said, “The only expression you could have after reading this plot should be. ‘Wow! But how?’ This sounds like a super-interesting plot on paper, but to execute this on-screen with the required vision would be a mission impossible to achieve.”

Fans have loved the first-look posters of both Toxic and GOAT, but what do the non-fans think about them? Apart from all the positives and how amazing the posters are, here’s what users posted about Yash’s Toxic when its motion poster was dropped:

“This seems to be effective, but after Animal, a new controversy has arisen regarding toxic films. That will not be good for films of this genre in the times to come.”

“Film’s title is toxic; the film is not toxic. They mentioned intoxicating on 10-4-2025, which means the film will finish toxicity.”

“Also, the director is considered to be a feminist if you look at her profile. So, definitely not going to be like Animal Or Vanga films.”

“We don’t know the story, but I’m damn sure it won’t be like vanga films when it comes to toxicity of family and relationships.”

“His prabhas phase is started.”

Similarly, here’s what the non-fans had to say about Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT’s first look posters:

“Pov: Hope the team pays attention to the vfx details. To be honest, the pillion rider is not looking good. We need the best younger Thalapathy.”

“Hope Younger Thalapathy different in Big Screen.”

“Brooo 🤣🤣 Look at the younger version look.”

“The blame should be portrayed on @vp_offl and not #ThalapathyVijay. #VenkatPrabhu is a comedy filmmaker, and he is best for the upcoming heroes and not for stars like @actorvijay.”

“Where is the hairline? Such bad photoshop work from the @vp_offl team.”

To summarise, Yash‘s Toxic looks to have a more favorable response from the general audience because Vijay’s GOAT’s 2nd look poster is criticized for the de-aging photoshop of Thalapathy’s younger character. Trailers of both films will finally give a clearer picture, and we’re sure many will have a lot of opinions about the same.

