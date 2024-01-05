Animal Box Office Update: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Crosses 550 Crores, Shows Increased On Popular Demand

Animal has achieved yet another huge milestone. After playing in theatres for five weeks, the film has now crossed the 550 crores mark. The only other Bollywood film to have managed this huge feat is Jawan, and now Animal has done that as well despite being an A-rated film with a running duration of around three and a half hours that curtailed the target audience and the count of shows.

The film has been fetching audiences regularly despite Dunki and Salaar’s competition. The film was running on a reduced count of screens and shows, especially in the Christmas week when the Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas starrers arrived. Things became a little better in the New Year week, and now, on popular demand, the number of shows has gone up in a big way. There are 2-3 shows at every major multiplex, and at places, this count has gone up to even 4. For a film to do that in its sixth week is really good.

What has further helped the film’s cause is that there is no new release this week. As a result, the stage is wide open for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film to perform. Next week, too, it’s only Merry Christmas for competition, which means it will continue to find traction. This one is a historic success and isn’t going away anywhere till Fighter arrives, and then there will be an OTT premier soon after.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

