Shah Rukh Khan ended his 2023 on a fantastic note as his third release of the year, Dunki, also turned out to be successful at the Indian box office. It’s not just a success; it also crossed the milestone of 200 crores. Of course, expectations were very high after the historic collections of Pathaan and Jawan, but comparing this film with SRK’s previous two action entertainers would be unfair.

Dunki marked the debut collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Upon its release on 21st December 2023, the dramedy opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even the audience’s reaction was mixed. It also faced stiff competition from Prabhas’ Salaar and suffered a dent due to the division of screens. Still, the film managed to emerge a clean success.

Dunki wasn’t a regular Friday release and arrived on Thursday. On the opening day, it faced no challenge from Salaar and minted 29.20 crores. In the first extended weekend of 4 days, the film earned 105.63 crores and amassed 160.22 crores during the opening week. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer did face a drop afterward but successfully entered the 200 crore club.

Check out the daily breakdown of Dunki at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 29.20 crores

Day 2- 20.12 crores

Day 3- 25.61 crores

Day 4- 30.70 crores

Extended first weekend (4 days)- 105.63 crores

Day 5- 24.32 crores

Day 6- 11.56 crores

Day 7- 10.50 crores

Day 8- 8.21 crores

Extended first week (8 days)- 160.22 crores

Day 9- 7 crores

Day 10- 9.60 crores

Day 11- 11.25 crores

Day 12- 10.85 crores

Day 13- 3.66 crores

Day 14- 3.50 crores

Lifetime- 206.08 crores (still running)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan-Led Spy Thriller!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News