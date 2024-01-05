Salaar, starring Prabhas, is undoubtedly one of the biggest action films in the history of Indian cinema. Going by the budget, it is possibly the most expensive action film ever made in India. With such a huge investment riding on the back, the film needs to pull off historic numbers at the box office, but so far, the theatrical run has not been extraordinary. Keep reading to know more!

The action thriller has been in the making for a long and was initially scheduled to release on 14th April 2022, the date that was later used for Prashanth Neel’s own KGF Chapter 2. After multiple delays, the biggie eventually arrived in theatres on 22nd December and opened to earth-shattering numbers, but after that, the momentum slowed down.

Collection at the Indian box office

As of now, i.e., after 14 days, Salaar has amassed 379.50 crores net at the Indian box office (all languages). After the initial boost, the original Telugu version has gone down, and only the Hindi dubbed version is proving the major support. Other dubbed versions (Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada) have failed to deliver.

Budget of Salaar and a look at the Hindi version’s success

Reportedly, Salaar carries a budget of a staggering 350 crores. Speaking about the Hindi version, the theatrical rights were reportedly sold at around 100 crores by the makers. So, if we segregate the collection of the Hindi dubbed version, it has already entered the profit zone as it stands at 132.59 crores at the Indian box office.

As the makers gained 100 crores from the Hindi version rights, we can remove that cost from the total budget. So, after including only the South dubbed versions along with the original Telugu version, the cost stands at 250 crores. In front of this budget, Salaar has earned 246.91 crores net (excluding the Hindi version’s collection) at the Indian box office.

As per the basic rule of the box office, Salaar (only South versions) is yet to cross its budget and enter the safe zone. On the other hand, the Hindi dubbed version is already raking in returns.

Salaar won’t be a huge success!

Salaar has clearly not performed up to the mark, considering the huge budget and expectations pinned on it. So, it won’t be able to emerge as a huge success and will end up being a plus affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shah Rukh Khan-Led Dramedy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News